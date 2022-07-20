Helena Good Samaritan in need of workers, volunteers

HELENA — One organization in Helena is in need of a helping hand, Good Samaritan Ministries needs to fill at least 6 employee openings to get the donation dock running on regular hours, because right now the donations are only flowing three days a week.

“The thrift stores are the main source of revenue that pays our salaries, it pays all of our bills,” said Theresa Ortega, the Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Ministries of Helena.

Ortega says due to staffing shortages the thrift store is seeing new struggles.

“The dock hours have changed because we are so understaffed, we can't keep up with it and then it gets to be a safety issue,” said Ortega.

Currently, Good Samaritan is only accepting donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am until 6 pm and Saturdays 9 am until 5 pm.

Anyone looking for a job or wanting to give back is more than welcome to come and help.

“Our staff are tired and we need help and if it's someone coming in who needs to do some service hours. If it's someone that would just like to give back at some point, that is great come in and help us sort, help us with clothing,” said Ortega.

Ortega says if hours are an issue, they can work with you for volunteering and employment opportunities.

“We can work with community members for volunteering 1 to 5 hours a week, whatever they like. We will work around schedules, but it will also be able we are looking at working outside the box for the normal work hours where people would like to pick up a second job,” said Ortega.

They usually have 5 people working at the donation dock but now there are only 2 people.

But even with the added stressors, the workers at the thrift store pull together.

“Even when it's rough, we laugh in challenging times, but one big happy family it is,” said Ortega.

They just are in desperate need of additional hands.

If you are interested in working for the Good Samaritan here in Helena call 406-442-0780 and ask for Chelesa and if you want to volunteer call the same number and ask for Sarah.

