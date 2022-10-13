Helena Habitat ReStore moving to new location

HELENA — The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity will relocate its ReStore to a new, 13,000-square-foot facility here on market avenue.

The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a non-profit home improvement and furnishings store that serves to fund housing programs while keeping usable items out of the landfill.

The current building that the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is in has been standing since 1885 and Jacob Kuntz, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity, tells me they are limited by the current space.

"You know, we need more space. There is a lot more that a lot more the restore can do in a community if it has that kind of space and opportunity to expand, as well as just to provide a better situation for parking and for people driving up with trailer loads full of materials to donate, so the new location will afford us all those opportunities,” said Kuntz.

The Re-Store sells new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances to the community below the retail price and all proceeds go to their housing programs in Helena.

“Families, individuals, who are using the ReStore to purchase materials at below retail cost because they are reclaimed materials to repair and rebuild and to beautify their homes and all the proceeds from the restore then get put back into the community to build and repair housing in our community, so that’s a win, win, win,” said Kuntz.

Saturday, October 15th is the last day they are accepting donations at the current ReStore location donations will be accepted at the new location on market, behind Pizza Ranch, on Tuesday.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for us, we’re really thrilled to be able to expand that,” said Kuntz, “By the time it fully gets set up, it’ll be three or four time's the size of what it currently is at its location, so there’s gonna be a lot more to come, a lot of exciting stuff for the restore.”

Here is a timeline for the Habitat ReStore relocating: