'Be ready': Helena Capital, Helena High enter 1 vs. 2 football matchup with same sentiment

HELENA — Helena High and Capital High will meet on the gridiron Friday night in the biggest crosstown matchup of the season.

The No. 1- ranked Bruins enter Friday's match up undefeated on the season. As for the No. 2-ranked Bengals, they enter at 7-1 and 6-0 in the Western AA. With both teams undefeated in the division, they will battle for the top spot in the league.

This is the Bengals' first year with former Carroll College quarterback Dane Broadhead as their head coach. To the community, their near-perfect record may be a shock, but his squad always knew they had a high level of play in them.

"Within our building, within our locker room, the kids had a lot of belief in that, and not so much the record, you don't get caught up too much in that where you're at, but it's more so just, you know, we've been playing good football, and that's what we expected out of this group. It's one of those deals that a lot of people thought maybe this was a rebuilding year for us, but you know, at Helena High, we try to reload as much as we can and, try to get the kids to believe in that. And these guys have stepped up and done a good job of that this year," the head coach said.

According to Broadhead, the boys have 'set the tone' every game thus far, but admits this game feels special.

"I don't know if we have a ton to come out and prove it at this point. You know, honestly, for us, it's just come out and play well, we want to play sound and take care of the football and do good job defensively...basic stuff that we try to come out and do every week. But more so it's just about coming out and playing as a team and a group and a unit and getting after it on Friday," he said.

His players share his perspective on the season.

"Be ready. A lot of people doubt us and that hasn't worked so far," senior Helena High wide receiver Carson Anderson said.

Over at Capital, like Helena High, they are not keen on focusing on their current record.

"[The record] just says that we've won a few games. That's it. We're going from day to day, week to week and obviously Friday is a big one for us," head coach Kyle Mihelish said.

Last year, the Bengals came out of crosstown with a 21-7 victory, but the Bruins are looking to stay undefeated.

"It would feel really good. You know, being the best team in the city. It'd feel really good, having bragging rights," Senior QB Hudsen Grovom said. "We're willing to fight for quarters, and it'll be a lot of fun. And be ready," he added.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Vigilante Stadium.

