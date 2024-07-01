Helena hosts ribbon cutting for new Eric Feaver Trail

HELENA — More than 50 people gathered on Helena's upper west side Monday to help dedicate a new trail to the late Commissioner Eric Feaver.

The trail is located just off LeGrande Cannon Blvd, near the Grant St. intersection.

Commissionersvoted in 2023 to rename a section of the Mike Cormier Trail after Feaver after a section of the trail has to be relocated to preserve public access.

MTN News

At the ceremony, Feaver was remembered for his service and his love of Helena's open lands and trails.

"He loved the trails," said Ellen Feaver, "No one used the trail system more than Eric did; every month of the year, almost every day of every month of the year."

Feaver served as the head of the Montana public employee union for 36 years before retiring in 2020. In 2021 he ran for an open city commission seat and won.

He served on the commission for about six months before he unexpectedly passed away in June of 2022.

Feaver's family was present for the dedication.

MTN News

At the ceremony on Monday Ellen Feaver, Eric's widow, said that naming a trail after Eric was the perfect way to honor him and service to Montana and Helena.

The city also renamed the intersection of Eric Feaver Trail, Ambrose Trail, and Quarry Trail as Feaver's Union as a way to honor his work with the Montana Federation of Public Employees.

