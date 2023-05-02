Helena mayor, commission to consider salary increases

HELENA — The Helena City Commission will consider pay increases for themselves at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

According to city documents, the proposal would increase the mayor's pay by 36 percent and city commissioner's pay by 22 percent.

If approved, the mayor's annual salary would increase to $15,000 a year, up from $11,000, and the commissioner's salary would increase to $11,000 annually, up from $9,000.

The mayor also receives a $2,400 stipend; commissioners receive $1,800. Those figures would not change.

The last two mayor and commissioner salary increases occurred in 2020 and 2012.

A memo from City Manager Tim Burton and Human Resources Manager Renee McMahon says the increases are necessary due to increased workload, civic responsibility, and the current economy.

The memo also says the increase will help attract and retain future candidates and commissioners.

If the increase is approved, it take effect in January of 2024 and moves the mayor and commissioners' pay closer to the average of mayors and commissioners in Montana's other large cities.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 3:45 p.m.

