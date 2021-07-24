Helena native Dan Murphy headlines Lewis and Clark Block Party Saturday show

HELENA — This year, Lewis and Clark Brewery is returning with it's annual block party featuring local vendors and live music and Saturday also brings the return of Helena native Dan Murphy and the band "All Good Things."

"There's definitely some special about coming to your hometown and doing a hometown show," said Murphy. "Getting family and friends here, you know, it's epic. And also bringing the band, you know, not a lot of them been to Montana very many times. Got a couple Australians in the band. So they're all excited to be here."

Traditionally, Lewis and Clark Brewery has hosted it's annual block party in front of the brewery, but this year attendees can expect a new venue behind the brewery closer to Montana avenue.

"We were standing on pavement, and we were on the west side of the building, which is where the sun is going down, obviously. So, being on the east side of the building, the shade comes faster. And we don't have to deal with quite so many regulatory issues just to put on an event," noted Pigman in regards to getting permission to close off the streets for the event.

As of late, Murphy and 'All Good Things' have been working on an album which they plan to release soon. However, at this moment in time, Murphy and the band are just excited to play the gig in front of them.

"The block party was in the front of the brewery last time with Smash Mouth, which is awesome. And I couldn't imagine it being any more epic. But they have this new event center in the back now with this awesome stage," said Murphy with a smile. "I can only imagine it being better."

The Lewis and Clark Brewery block party opened on Thursday and will continue through Saturday evening with appearances from Kyle Park, and local favorites Insufficient Funds and Ten Years Gone.