Helena Police open applications for Explorer Academy

HELENA — The Helena Police Department is looking for teens interested in a future career in law enforcement and policing.

The department is now taking applications for its Explorer Academy.

The academy is an eight-week-long course that gives high school students experience in police operations, procedures and duties.

Individual topics include subjects like traffic stops, drugs and impaired driving, use of force, and swat teams.

Interested students must be between the ages of 14 and 19, have a minimum GPA of 2.0, pass a criminal background check, and have transportation to and from the academy.

Classes will be held every Tuesday starting March 12. For more information or to apply email School Resource Officer Scott Finnicum at the Helena Police Department.

