Watch Now
NewsHelena News

Actions

Helena Police searching for suspect in early morning shooting

Helena Police Department
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathon Ambarian
Helena Police Department
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 12:30:03-04

HELENA — The Helena Police are searching for the suspect in an early morning shooting that left two people injured.

Officers responded to a residence on the 800 block of Abbey St. just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of an assault with a weapon.

When police arrived they found two men who had been shot. The men were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene, and police have not yet identified him.

The suspect is a man between 5'6" and 5'8" tall. Police say he wore a face covering during the shooting and a black hoodie.

Authorities say based on the information gathered to this point, they do not believe there a threat to the community.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App