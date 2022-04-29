Helena Public School students plant trees for Arbor Day

HELENA — April 29 marks Arbor Day in Helena. For the occasion, the Helena School District and Growing Friends of Helena planted 16 trees on the two high school campuses.

Although it was a rainy and gloomy start to the day, Growing Friends of Helena Member Ben Brouwer says it was perfect for the trees.

"It's a great day for planting trees. The trees love this kind of weather, so we're happy for it," said Brouwer.

Brouwer says the trees that lined Brady Street by Capital High needed a facelift.

"There were a few trees here that died over the last couple of years, a combination of disease or severe weather that got them, so we're diversifying this line of trees with a couple of new varieties," said Brouwer.

The new trees, Helena Maple and a Sensation Maple, will be replacing the Green Ash trees that are susceptible to dying early due to emerald ash borer beetle.

Rex Weltz, Superintendent for Helena Public Schools says that the partnership between the school district and the nonprofit has last several decades.

“We're really fortunate to have Growing Friends as a partner, and it's a tradition that's lasted over 30 years. So we're thankful for that relationship with Growing Friends and the Helena School District," said Weltz.

Growing Friends of Helena has planted more than 3,000 trees since its founding in 1990, and Brouwer says Friday made for the perfect partnership of Helena Public Schools and the organization and the city.

"We're just thrilled to partner with the school district and the city of Helena to get these trees in the ground,” said Brouwer.

The nearly 60 students had fun getting their hands dirty.

Urban Tree Planting Organization, and Growing Friends of Helena, donated the 16 trees.

If you are interested in Growing Friends of Helena’s planting programs you can find more information here.

