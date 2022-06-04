Helena Public Schools holds high school graduation for seniors

HELENA — On Saturday, 569 Helena High and Capital High school seniors graduated in Nelson Stadium on Carroll College’s campus.

One Helena High School graduate, Rylie Schoenfeld, says graduating is nostalgic.

"It's bittersweet. I guess I've had lots of support from my mom and dad, my grandparents, and amazing teachers and coaches throughout the years supporting me throughout the way. It's hard to say goodbye to everything," said Schoenfeld.

Schoenfeld will be competing in track and field for Rocky Mountain College in Billings and says her coaches have made a lasting impact on her four years in high school.

"I've had coaches that have been there for me all four years, and I just loved it," said Schoenfeld.

Capital High's Graduation Ceremony brought Eliza Lay the realization that her future was right in front of her.

"It's super rewarding, but it's also terrifying at the same time. I'm really nervous and really excited, and I'll probably cry, but it'll be happy tears, I promise," said Lay.

The high school classes of 2022 were sophomores in high school when the coronavirus pandemic began, and they have been resilient.

"I'm just super proud of the rest of my class, we went through a lot, and everyone I know has been super brave and excited about this, and I just love all of them. I'll miss them," said Lay.

Lay will be attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, come fall.