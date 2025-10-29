Helena readies for home playoff football game against Great Falls

HELENA — It’s the start of a new season for Helena High football — or at least that’s the team’s mindset heading into their home playoff game Friday night.

The Bengals enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of Class AA's Western division. They’ll host Great Falls, the No. 5 seed out of the East. And with the playoffs looming, Helena’s 17-9 senior-night loss to Missoula Hellgate to close the regular season is now far in the rear view mirror.

“Y ou know, you’ve got to flush that one quickly and get ready to go,” Helena coach Dane Broadhead said. “And honestly, everything you did up to this point in the regular season — win, lose, draw, whatever the result ended up — means nothing. It’s truly win-or-go-home, and that’s the beauty of playoff football.”

And after the Bengals had their senior night spoiled, Helena’s seniors said they aren’t taking for granted the chance to make amends during the playoffs — with every game possibly being their last.

“Just play hard and control what we can control,” senior running back Drew Esponda said of the team’s mindset. “I’m just looking forward to playing with my guys, you know, the seniors. It might be our last ride, you never know. So, getting after it and playing hard.”

Helena’s path to the playoffs was winding. The Bengals battled through injuries and a pair of early season losses that dropped them to 1-2 after three games. Helena’s players said their season turned around because they stuck together like family.

“New season, new us — really just no looking back,” senior middle linebacker Ryker Kumpula said. “Just keep moving forward, working every day. Guys out here are working really hard. And we just got to keep moving.”

Helena and Great Falls kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Vigilante Stadium.

