Highway 287 between East Helena and Winston completely blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

TOWNSEND — Updated 11:01 p.m. 12-23-21 The crash has been cleared and both lanes are open to travel again. The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office advises people only travel tonight if absolutely necessary. The road conditions are poor, as well as poor visibility in some areas.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says Highway 287 between Helena and Townsend is completely blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash occurred at mile marker 60 between East Helena and Winston.

BSO did not note what the cause of the crash was, but said to expect delays as crews work to clear the scene. It is unclear how long it will take for the highway to be cleared.



