Young student struck by vehicle in East Helena Thursday

EAST HELENA — Thursday afternoon in East Helena, a child was hit by a vehicle while leaving school.

East Helena police say a young boy was struck at the crosswalk by Prickly Pear Elementary. They were riding a bike at the time.

The student was transported to the hospital with bruises and scrapes. East Helena police chief Ed Royce said the child needed stitches but is now home recovering.

The accident is under investigation.

East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispens says he is grateful the student is okay and thankful for all the responding agencies, including Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, East Helena Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Peter’s ambulance.

