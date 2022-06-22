Independence Day celebration organizers are preparing for events

HELENA — Independence Day is just over a week away and organizers of two key Helena events are eager to bring them back.

Chuck Butler is the President of the Helena Ambassadors and of the Old Glory Landmark Committee and says that this year the organization is bringing back their Capital City 4th of July celebration in Centennial Park.

"It starts about 10:30 a.m. on July 4th, right here at the park and then we'll have bounce houses, and we'll have music,” said Butler.

But the family fun vendors are not the only thing the committee has planned, DNRC pilots will fly in the Old Glory Flag and the Boys Scout Troop #214 will be raising the flag.

For Butler, this ceremony has a special place in his heart.

“I was asked one day, what old glory meant to me? and it means to me freedom, We're very fortunate to live in this great country, United States of America and so when we can host a nice little get-together for our community, celebrate old glory. It's very special,” said Butler.

But the Old Glory celebration will not be the only event that is coming back.

East Helena is also preparing for its annual Fourth of July community fireworks display.

This will be the 65th year for the community celebration and the sixth year for Shellie's Country Cafe has managed the project.

Prickly Pear Community Fireworks is currently taking donations through Shellie's Country Cafe.

According to their website Town Pump will match up to $15,000 for this year's show.