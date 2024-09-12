Jim Town Rd closed due to storm damage, flash flooding

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County closed Jim Town Rd. between Canyon Ferry and York Rd. due to storm damage.

Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management posted on Facebook that water and debris had flowed over the road. Heavy equipment was working in the area to clear the debris.

The closure followed strong thunderstorms and heavy rain in the area Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Great Falls issued a flash flood warning for the area that includes the Horse Gulch Fire burn scar, northeast of Helena. The NWS noted that flash flooding was already occurring after between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain had already fallen in the area and another 0.5 in. was possible.

Flash flooding can be expected in creeks, streams and ditches in and around the Horse Gulch burn scar.

The NWS says this a life threatening situation.