Watch Now
NewsHelena News

Actions

Jim Town Rd closed due to storm damage, flash flooding

Construction
Scripps
Construction blockades prevent pedestrians from using a downtown Omaha sidewalk on March 2, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Construction
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County closed Jim Town Rd. between Canyon Ferry and York Rd. due to storm damage.

Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management posted on Facebook that water and debris had flowed over the road. Heavy equipment was working in the area to clear the debris.

The closure followed strong thunderstorms and heavy rain in the area Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Great Falls issued a flash flood warning for the area that includes the Horse Gulch Fire burn scar, northeast of Helena. The NWS noted that flash flooding was already occurring after between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain had already fallen in the area and another 0.5 in. was possible.

Flash flooding can be expected in creeks, streams and ditches in and around the Horse Gulch burn scar.

The NWS says this a life threatening situation.

flash flooding

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader