Last Chance Tours reflects on summer season

HELENA — Last Chance Tours offers a unique experience for residents as well as tourists on their tour train and now they're reflecting on their 2021 season after having to be at half capacity last summer.

“This year we were just overburdened with people, which was a good thing, financially exhausted our personnel, which they're glad to see the end of the season coming about because they need some rest, and so we're also short staffed and are dealing with that employment issue that everybody else is too,” said Lee Holmes, the Last Chance Tours executive Director.

Holmes says that in all of the years he has been with the tour train company, it has never been so busy.

“This is my 49th season and I've never seen a year quite like this. I kind of think I had all figured out but then this year came and I didn't have this year figured out,” said Holmes

While on the tour train, tourists may meet a friendly face of Sonja or Boots Scott who has been a tour guide for 11 years, and says meeting new people every day is what keeps the job fun.

“The people, that they’re from all over, its pretty fun!” said Scott.

While the final tour of the historic downtown area closes, Scott says the season ending is a sad, but happy close to a great summer.

“Maybe a little bittersweet, but it's good we've had a good season everybody is kind of tired,” said Scott.

Holmes says the tour train is a tourist staple in the Queen City.

“It’s Helena, the tour train is Helena,” said Holmes.

Last Chance Tours is also holding a Haunted tour on their trolley starting September 30th until the end of October,

