League of Women Voters hosts webinar series celebrating Montana's Constitution

HELENA — 2022 marks 50 years since the ratification of Montana's most recent State Constitution. To celebrate the occasion, the League of Women Voters (LWV) will hold a three-part webinar series that will span from Jan. 12 to June 6.

On January 12, LWV and the Lewis and Clark Library will host their first installment in the series which will feature retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson and what how the Montana Constitution can be used to create better legislation.

"I think there's a really high level of lack of knowledge about what our Constitution protects and the rights that it protects and how people can use those. The Constitution is a living document and I want to get across to the public that, that it's not strictly a defensive document to be trotted out when somebody whose rights are affected, but it's an offensive document to be utilized as a template for better governance for better legislation," said Nelson.

The Webinar begins on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., it is free to the public, and information can be found here.