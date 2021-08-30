Lewis and Clark Civil Air Patrol squadron hosts open house

HELENA — From learning about emergency services like search and rescue to actually taking flight, the Civil Air Patrol (C.A.P.) offers anyone from 12 years old and beyond an opportunity to further their education and career.

On Saturday, the Lewis and Clark Composite Squadron held an open house at Fort Harrison to teach potential cadets about what the program can offer them.

“So some of the benefits of joining just of the cadets from 12 to 21, if they advance through the cadet ranks and leadership program. If they get far enough into the Mitchell ward, which is the 2nd milestone, they're eligible for E3 grade advancement benefit in the Air Force,” said Christopher Meier, Lewis and Clark Squadron Commander.

Meier says joining the C.A.P. can be beneficial not only for the cadets but for the senior members as well.

"For the senior members, it's more of a benefit of learning and teaching those new students what knowledge that you never got as an adult,” said Meier.

C.A.P focuses on emergency services, such as providing aid in disasters, aerospace education, which promotes STEM and aviation careers, and also the cadet program, which promotes leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character.

“I teach leadership classes when I need to. I just help out with all that stuff and usually I'm around with the cadets just helping out answering questions when I can,” said Roman Jacobsen, a Cadet Commander.

Jacobsen has been in Civil Air Patrol for almost 5 years and says it is a great way to get involved in aviation training.

“You get 5 free powered flights, so that's plans with engines and then five free unpowered flights. And that's just like gliders you get towed up and then just get to glide and there are your like flight schools,” said Jacobsen.

To find more information about Civil Air Patrol you can visit their website here.