Lewis and Clark Co. law enforcement, first responders participated in mass casualty training

HELENA — Tuesday, Lewis and Clark County law enforcement and first responders held a tabletop training in case of a mass casualty.

They discussed what resources the county would need in order to handle the investigation and what they might lack.

An official from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA led the questions.

Montana Highway Patrol, The Helena Fire Department, East Valley Fire Department, St. Peter’s Ambulance officials and members of the FBI participated.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert says this training is important to have in addition to other emergency plans.

"Its very crucial in my mind and that is why we thought we should do it, Lewis and Clark County always had an emergency plan but i don't think it was ever exercised so I think we have to do it more and more every time," said Undersheriff Colbert.