Lewis and Clark Co. officials host zoning open house for valley draft amendments

EAST HELENA — On Wednesday, Lewis and Clark County officials held an open house at the East Valley Fire Department to show the public the new draft of zoning amendments and their impact on residents of Helena's north valley.

"We are hoping to have folks come in to learn about what we are looking to do with the zoning regulations and answer their questions so that we can provide them with accurate information so that they are well informed and prepared to participate in a public hearing with County commissioners," said Greg McNally, a Lewis and Clark County Planner.

McNally says that some of the questions officials are receiving from residents have concerns about what precisely the draft amendments will do? As well as how the growth of properties around the Helena Valley will impact them.

The amendments to the Helena Valley Zoning Regulations will allow property owners and developers to create new properties faster if they follow guidelines.

"When they can demonstrate through that process that they don't have impacts on water, roads, and fire protection," said McNally.

Builders will also prove that wastewater and flooding will not cause problems.

After another open house on May 18th at the City-County Building, McNally says that the proposed amendments will be presented in front of the County Commissioners on May 24th, and the county planners are eager to hear from the public.

The final open house will be at the City-County building in Downtown Helena on May 18th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.