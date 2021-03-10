Lewis & Clark County considers joining the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County is looking for feedback from the community on possibly joining the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority became an official organization late last year. Twelve counties signed on as founding members. The group's goal is to restore passenger rail service across the southern section of the state.

A meeting is planned for 9:00 a.m. on March 18th. Residents can join virtually.

The Zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/5669454978 or join by phone at (253) 215-8782, (346) 248 7799, (669) 900-6833, (301) 715-8592, (312) 626-6799, or (929) 205-6099.

When prompted, enter 566 945 4978.

