Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue deployed near MacDonald Pass

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says search and rescue is being deployed to a heavily wooded area south of MacDonald Pass just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. A 50-year-old hiker was having a medical emergency and was able to make contact by satellite.

Due to the remote nature of the area, Lewis and Clark County search and rescue is responding, and Baxendale Fire and other emergency services are staging near Highway 12 and Rimini.

Temperatures this evening are expected to dip into the teens and twenties.

We will provide more updates as they are made available.