Life Scout takes one step closer to becoming Eagle Scout in garden project

HELENA — Through the entrance of the Resurrection Cemetery in Helena for a 17-year-old's Eagle Scout Project, he and Life Scout Troop #214 created a garden for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This project is just a step closer to his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout.

"This has been a goal since I first joined Scouts in 4th grade," said Zach Heller, Life Scout.

Heller has chosen to create a never-forget garden, to have a place to remember those who have sacrificed their lives to serve in the United States Military.

Starting from the ground up, the Life Scouts poured concrete, mortared bricks, and planted roses to create the garden, even planning to create benches and a walkway in the summer months.

Heller says being so close to becoming Eagle Scout is like a weight off of his shoulders.

"It's definitely something that I've been working towards, and it's a nice accomplishment and feels great to get this done and almost complete," said Heller.

With only a few more merit badges and a board review, Heller is happy to become an Eagle.

At 10 am on December 7th, the Life Scouts for Troop 214 will be holding a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in commemoration of the 80th anniversary.

"We'll be reading off the names of all of the Montana veterans who died at the bombing and then just a nice little ceremony for that," said Heller.

Heller says the feeling of accomplishing the garden brings him great joy.

"It feels amazing. It's just so much work putting towards it, but there's so much you get out of it, and I think it's been worth all the work that I've done towards it," said Heller.