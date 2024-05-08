May 7, 2024: Helena, East Helena school election results

Prev Next Tom Buchanan

Posted at 8:22 PM, May 07, 2024

First Updated: 8:21 P.M.

(additional updates expected around 10:00 p.m.) Helena Elementary District $7.5M Student Safety and Security Levy

For: 4,190, 38.64%

Against: 6,653, 61.36% Helena Elementary District $1.5M Technology Levy For: 4,570, 41.56%

Against: 6,426, 58.44% Helena Elementary District $242,000 General Fund Levy For: 5,093. 46.39%

Against: 5,886, 53.61% Helena High School District $3.4M Safety and Security Levy For: 4,323, 38.30%

Against: 6,963, 61.70% Helena High School District $800,000 Technology Levy For: 4,778, 42.13%

Against: 6,562, 57.87% East Helena K-12 District $387,242 General Fund Levy For: 922, 43.04 %

Against: 1,220, 56.96% East Helena School Dist. Trustee: Three Year Term(Vote for Two)

Stacy J Baird: 980, 33.54%

Andrew Grubb 512, 17.52%

Kaila Matteson 530, 18.14%

Tyrel Murfitt 853, 29.19% All election results are considered preliminary until canvassing.

