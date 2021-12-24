Memorial Park ice skating rink opens Christmas Eve

HELENA — Just in the Saint Nick of time, the Memorial Park ice skating rink opened for business on Christmas Eve.

City of Helena Recreaction Programs Manager Kait Perrodin noted the low prices for getting in, $2.50 for adults to get in with rental skates, is done by design to make it accessible to everyone in the community.

"The prices are low so that it's not a burden for anyone to come here. It's supposed to be a welcoming place, kind of a reprieve. A place that you can go no matter what," said Perrodin. "We have all the equipment and the skates and everything you need. And then for $2 or 2.50 can spend the whole day here if you like."

The rink, situated between Prospect Ave. and Kindrick Legion field, will not be open on Christmas Day, however, the public can find the rink's regularly updated schedule by checking its Facebook page.

Though Christmas Eve proved to be a simple free skate day, Perrodin noted that as the season moves on there will be plenty of fun events for all age groups.

"We have events that are lined up for the weekends, some for kids, some for family, some for older people," said Perrodin. "It's just a place in our community that people can come and there's no — you don't have to be a member and it doesn't cost a lot of money. You don't need a bunch of equipment. We have everything you need."