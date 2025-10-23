Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana Highway Patrol offers advice during National Teen Driving Safety Week

MTN News
Teen Driver Safety Week runs from October 19 to October 25, 2025.
MISSOULA — It's National Teen Driver Safety Week, and the Montana Highway Patrol wants to get the word out to teens and their parents about how to stay safe on the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2023, there were more than 2,100 young drivers, ages 15 to 20, who died in traffic crashes, a five percent increase from the year before.

Montana This Morning Anchor Mark Martin interviewed MHP Trooper Nicholas Navarro about this important issue.

Watch the full interview below:

