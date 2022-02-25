Montana Learning Center sees record virtual telescope usage

HELENA — The Montana Learning Center on Canyon Ferry Lake has seen over 2,5000 users of its observatories online.

"The telescope is located on a mountain top in New Mexico 7,300 feet above sea level, and what special about that as we are approaching the two year anniversary of having that program online, with that program we can give students and teachers from around the world access to a state-of-the-art research-grade telescope," said Ryan Hannahoe, Executive Director of the Montana Learning Center.

Due to the accessibility of the website, viewing the telescope is easier than ever.

"Log in to a web browser, have a username and password it will get you in there, and you submit a request, the telescope takes it, it's all automated, so it works like big world-class observatories do," said Hannahoe.

The center will also be adding another telescope to the Perez Observatory and a new telescope to the mountains and Canyon Ferry.

"We want to get teachers and kids excited about astronomy. What better way to do that than put a telescope on the internet that they can control through the internet at home or in their classrooms," said Hannahoe.

Montana Learning Center hopes to continue the growth and curiosity of sciences through its camps and resources online.

"We have guests now in the summertime that are coming from out the US. For one example is Denmark. It is really exciting to see the program growing and excelling," said Hannahoe.