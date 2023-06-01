Montana, Lewis and Clark 4-H receive $3k donations from Helena community member

HELENA — On Wednesday evening, the Lewis and Clark 4-H Foundation and the Montana 4-H Foundation each received a $3,000 donation from John Morrison as a recognition for the work they do in communities around the treasure state.

Morrison, a lawyer and former State Auditor from 2001 to 2009, said he became aware of a 4-H project where backpacks filled with necessities for foster children were created by 4-H members and distributed to agencies around the state that could distribute them to foster children around the state and that spurned his interest in donating.

At a meeting in Helena, 4-H members Stella Duran and Zoe Schneider were recognized for their work on the project and both noted they were thankful that the community took notice.

"Knowing that, that inspires different people in our community and inspired them enough to give all of this so that we could make it really happen was a really awesome feeling," said Duran. "It's a feeling of community and a feeling of inspiration and leadership that is almost indescribable."

"I think it's really cool that people realized how much 4-H does because a lot of people just think it's animals and that's it, and they don't realize how much more it is and how much of a community effort it is," said Schneider. "Not only was it amazing to be able to do stuff for foster kids because that's always been a special place in my family's heart and like my church's heart, but being able to really help them was cool. And now knowing that other people like, saw it, it's really cool."

Information surrounding Lewis and Clark County 4-H can be found on the organization's website.