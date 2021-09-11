Montana Military Museum showcases Honor Flag for victims of Sept. 11 attacks

HELENA — The Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison in Helena honors the fallen victims of 9/11 by keeping an honor flag up in the operation enduring freedom exhibit.

The flag has the name of everyone who died on 9/11.

The exhibit features a historical timeline of the beginning of the Afghanistan and Iraq war efforts.

Museum director Ray Read says displaying the flag is a reminder that the tragedy of the September 11 attacks.

"We are reminded that we started 20 years ago to stop attacks on the United States and for 20 years we have been successful in doing that,” said Read.

A uniform from one of three members of the military from Montana who were at the Pentagon on 9/11 is also on display in the exhibit.

All three survived the attack on the Pentagon.