Montana sisters create books for children

FORT BENTON — Sarah Broesder has been painting her whole life: “Since I can remember, I was a little kid when I first started doing artwork, and my mom would always take me to art shows.”

Born and raised in Montana, Broesder loves to paint what’s around her.

She explained, “I am passionately in love with the West and history, and that shows up in my art.”

Watch the report:

Montana family creates books for children

In fact, Fort Benton was the backdrop for the first painting she ever sold.

Broesder said, “This side of the riverbank explodes with color, and I just wanted to try to capture it.”

She and her sister Edie Vogel have written two children’s books, with more on the way.

Their first book, "Abby the Antelope," has been nominated for a High Plains International Children’s Book Award.

Abby the Antelope is a young antelope who wants to distinguish herself because all antelope look the same. Abby lives on the Montana prairie with her family and is determined to stand out from the herd.

The second book is called "Blake the Bear."

The books are written by her sister, are loosely based on another sister, illustrated by Broesder, and edited by their step-mom.

Broesder does a lot of her painting in her backyard: “[It’s] so peaceful back here.”

Currently, she is working on a painting of one of her art students. Armed with her grandfather’s old bowling shirt as a painting shirt and surrounded by support from her family, Broesder paints on, with young ones interested in following in her footsteps.

Click here to learn more about the sisters and their books.

