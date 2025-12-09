GREAT FALLS — The Montana VA will host a Telephone Town Hall event to discuss new policies and programs for veterans.

Duane Gill, Montana VA’s executive director, will discuss veteran benefits, community care, tele-health, travel benefits, and more. He will also take questions from attendees.

The event is open to all veterans and families and is free to participate.

It will be on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To join, call 866-478-3358. There is no in-person option for this event.

The first half of the event will be dedicated to outlining services and resources available to Veterans.

The next 30 minutes are reserved for questions and answers.