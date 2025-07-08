Motorcyclist dies after crash on North Montana Ave

HELENA — Helena police say a motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck Monday night on the north side of town.

Dispatch received a call around 9:00 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the corner of North Montana Avenue and Ptarmigan Lane.

The 59-year-old man riding the motorcycle was traveling north on North Montana Avenue, and the truck was traveling south and making a left-hand turn off North Montana Avenue.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to St. Peter’s Health, where he later died.

Helena Police say the incident is still under investigation, and the identity of the man will be released by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified.

