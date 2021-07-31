Movement atop nearly all leaderboards during night two of Last Chance Stampede

HELENA — On a hot, dusty night in Helena many different cowboys and cowgirls found their way to the top of their respective leaderboards during night two of the Last Chance Stampede.

After night one in the slack, Josh Garner (CA) and Remey Parrott (LA) found their way to the top of the Steer Wrestling leaderboard with times of 3.8 seconds. Belgrade's Caden Camp was close to finding his way to the top as well but came up just a hair short with a time of 4.0 seconds, good for sole possession of third place.

Though Camp isn't atop the steer wrestling leaderboard, he and Delon Parker from Worden had the top team roping time on Friday night with a solid finish of 5.6 seconds.

Saddle bronc saw its Montana contingency fall from the top five on Friday night with Wyoming's Tanner Butner making it look easy aboard Ragin’ Lunatic, good for 88 points and the top spot.

In tie-down roping, just one-tenth of a second separates the first, second, and third spots with Beau Cooper from Alberta wrapping a calf up tight in just 7.7 seconds during night two.

For whatever reason Donna Kay Rule from Oklahoma loves it in Helena. It may have to do with her being a returning champion in barrel racing at the Last Chance Stampede and could be on her way to another with a time of 17.33 seconds on Friday.

There were only two events that did not see any changes at the top on Friday with Montanan's leading the way in both.

In bareback riding, Corvallis' Caleb Bennett and Texas' Tilden Hooper are still on top with scores of 84.5 points from Thursday night, and Valier's Cole Wagner has been the only bull rider to qualify since Thursday with a score of 85.5 points.

The third and final night of the Last Chance Stampede will be on Saturday with competition starting at 7:55 p.m.

SCOREBOARD:

Bareback riding

1. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 84.5 points on C5 Rodeo Co.’s Sunday Sinner, and Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 84.5 points on C5 Rodeo Co.’s Black Moon;

3. Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, Texas 83.5 points on C5 Rodeo Co.’s Black Strap;

4. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah 82.5

5. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La. 81.5;

Steer wrestling

1. (tie) Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. and Remey Parrott Mamou, La. 3.8 seconds each;

3. Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont. 4.0.

4. Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La. 4.1

5. Logan John Beattie, Helena, Mont. 5.0 seconds;

Team roping

1. Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont./Delon Parker, Worden, Mont. 5.6 seconds;

2. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 6.3;

3. Will Griffel, Park City, Mont./Jesse Hines, Columbus, Mont. 6.8;

4. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore./Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. 8.1.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo. 88 points on C5 Rodeo Co.’s Ragin’ Lunatic;

2. Ben Anderson, Rocky Mountain House, Alb. 87 points on C5 Rodeo’s Trump Card;

3. Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alb. 85.5;

4. Logan Cook, Alto, Texas 81.5;

5. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev. 80;

Tie-down roping

1. Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta 7.7 seconds;

2. Caleb Berquist, LaCrosse, Wash. 7.8 seconds;

3. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 7.9;

4. Tyler Popescul, Medicine Hat, Alb. 8.3 seconds;

5. Josh Graff, Olive, Mont. 8.8;

Barrel racing

1. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla. 17.33 seconds;

2. Shelby Bates, Loomis, Calif. 17.51;

3. Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn. 17.82 seconds;

4. Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, Mont. 17.84;

5. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 17.96.

Bull riding

1. Cole Wagner, Valier, MT – 85.5 points