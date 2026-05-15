HELENA — ExplorationWorks is inviting the public to check out what’s new at the science museum, including an exhibit that’s nothing to sneeze at and a room that can take you just about anywhere.

When visitors venture upstairs, they’ll notice the new Anywhere Room, a world of pure imagination.

(WATCH: New ExplorationWorks exhibits feature impressive technology)

Impressive technology part of new ExplorationWorks exhibits

“It's incredible,” explained Program Director Sara O’Reilly. “It's state-of-the-art. This is the first room and this technology of its kind in the Pacific Northwest for education. So this is a big deal that we have this here.”

Using advanced projection technology, visuals surround visitors. No headsets or special equipment required. From space to the Serengeti to a roller coaster in Santa Monica, people can go anywhere.

The room was only possible thanks to generous donations and represents one of the largest investments the museum has made.

Over the past few years, the upstairs deck has been converted into the new space.

“We are just so excited to see, finally, the culmination of all of that hard work over the last seven years come to fruition and have Helena experience Anywhere,” O’Reilly noted.

MTN News Grossology exhibit at ExplorationWorks

While people are at ExplorationWorks, it would be impolite not to check out their new summer exhibit, Grossology: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body.

Visitors can discover the slimy, stinky, and sometimes surprising functions of the human body.

Based on the popular book by Sylvia Branzei and developed in collaboration with Advanced Exhibits, LLC. It features a large animatronic that is nothing to sneeze at, built by the same people who worked on the animatronics at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios.

“This is probably the best exhibit I've seen in [ExplorationWorks] since I started eight years ago,” said Exhibits and Facilities Director Matt Jetty. “It's funny, it's fun, it's interesting. It's bright and colorful. It'll stick in kids minds. Please come down and visit.”

Grossology will be on display through August, and people can begin checking things out on Saturday, May 16.

