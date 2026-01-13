New Helena mayor Dean delivers first "State of the City" address

HELENA — Helena’s city charter requires the mayor to deliver a yearly update on the “State of the City.” On Monday night, newly elected Mayor Emily Dean had her first opportunity to make that presentation.

“The state of our city is strong, and our future is full of possibility,” Dean said during her State of the City address.

(Watch the video to hear more from Dean's speech.)

Dean took office Jan. 1 after six years on the Helena City Commission. Much of her speech focused on what city government got done over the last 12 months.

She highlighted the city’s response to growth, including more than 3,500 new building permits, a new land use plan and the opening of the Twin Creek Apartments – which received the first major investment from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“These efforts will ensure Helena remains a place where people of all incomes can live and thrive,” Dean said.

She also emphasized the city’s efforts on public safety. She said the Helena Police Department responded to almost 28,000 calls for service in 2025, and the Helena Fire Department responded to 5,000 incidents. The city also made progress toward building a third fire station on Helena’s north side.

“This summer and fall, it was hard to go anywhere in Helena without seeing crews at work,” said Dean. “Across the city, infrastructure improvements moved forward in visible and meaningful ways.”

Dean also said the city budget made serious investments in retaining Helena employees, through benefits and cost-of-living adjustments.

“Great public services depend on great public employees,” she said.

She said, in 2026, the city will be focused on continuing to invest in city services and infrastructure, improving quality of life and making city government more efficient and responsive.

“With continued focus, collaboration and innovation, we are building a Helena that not only is a special place to live today, but an exceptional city for generations to come,” she said. “Let's embrace this opportunity and move forward together and make 2026 a year of purpose and progress. Thank you, and let’s get to work.”