New Italian restaurant in Helena brings pre-packaged meals to your dining room table

HELENA — A new Italian restaurant in Helena is whipping up fresh pasta and pizzas, and even giving an patrons the option to bring home meals straight to the dining room table.

“Conforto it’s Italian for comfort, you know whether that's comfort food or you come in here and you're comfortable or the bill is comfortable,” said Kyle Osborne, the General Manager of Conforto Ristorante.

Osborne hopes that the restaurant will stand out all by following its mission.

“Pizza pasta people, People love pizza. People love pasta and I think where most restaurants go wrong is they forget about the people aspect of it,” said Osborne.

And with their soft opening last week, the community feedback was off to a great start.

“If the majority of people enjoy it then that's a win in my book,” said Osborne.

And you do not just have to sit down and eat inside the restaurant, Conforto offers prepackaged meals for families.

“I wanted to be as community-focused as possible that to me also means convenient and so we have a cold case, we’re going to produce all the items that we think will sit in the cold case well and be able to reheat at home easy,” said Osborne.

Osbourne says this opportunity to grow a new business and restaurant is exciting for him.

“Hopefully everything just gets a little bit better every single day as we get more experience,” said Osborne.

Conforto Ristorante is located at 625 Barney St. They open at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

You can find more information on how to order here.

