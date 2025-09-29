No. 18 Carroll College earns homecoming win under the lights over Rocky

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No. 18 Carroll earns Homecoming win over Rocky
HELENA — No. 18 Carroll College defeated visiting Rocky Mountain College Saturday night at Nelson Stadium 27-13.

The Fighting Saints jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Carroll's first score came on the game's opening drive, which was capped off by a 34-yard catch-and-run touchdown from running back Peter Minnaert.

Then at the 2:45 mark of the opening quarter, Carroll running back Xzavier Ford fought off tacklers for a 3-yard touchdown run.

An eight-play, 67-yard drive culminating in a field goal to open the second half gave the Battlin' Bears their first points. But the ensuing Saints possession saw quarterback Kaden Huot fire a 21-yard touchdown strike to wideout Chris Akulschin, putting Carroll up 20-3.

Rocky would find the endzone once on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, quarterback Garrett Deatherage ran a QB keeper in for a 2-yard touchdown.

But at the 7:30 mark in the fourth quarter, Ford put the nail in the coffin. The senior running back caught an outlet pass from Huot, broke a tackle and raced down Rocky's sideline to give Carroll their 27-13 lead.

Carroll kicks off a two-game road stretch next week at Arizona Christian. Next up for Rocky is a road date with Frontier Conference newcomer Valley City State (N.D.)

