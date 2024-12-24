One dead in Livingston Ave. fire in Helena

Helena Fire Chief Mike Chambers says one person died in a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at an apartment building at 2009 Livingston Ave. in Helena right around 7:45 a.m.

The building showed visible damage and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

According to Chambers, the person who died in the fire was the only occupant of the apartment.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 8:00 a.m.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. MTN will update you when more information is available.