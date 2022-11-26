Parade of Lights kicks off Helena Holiday season

HELENA — With Thanksgiving dinner in the rearview mirror, many are focused on other holidays like Christmas. In Helena, hundreds of people gathered throughout the downtown area as dozens of floats went past.

Kiara Key told MTN this was her first year at the parade and while she wasn't quite sure what to expect, she was excited to cheer on her sister who was walking in the parade.

Tossing candy, adorned with lights, or even including the big man in red 'Santa Claus', floats cruised up the walking mall up to Anchor Park, where many gathered to see Helena's 'Guardian of the Gulch' light up the night sky.

Rob Lachapelle told MTN it was the second year he and his family have come to the parade and while it can be a pain trying to find a spot to park, it's a great way to ring in the holiday spirit.

"Finding a parking spot was tough but it just kind of jump starts the holiday spirit and everybody is happy and kind of enjoying their time," said Lachapelle. "Got my younger ones here and I think they're looking forward to seeing all the fire trucks."