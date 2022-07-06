Watch Now
Portion of Front St. closed in Helena due to flood damage

Jonathon Ambarian
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jul 06, 2022
HELENA — The City of Helena has closed the northbound lane of Front St. between 14th and 15th street while it assesses damage from from Sunday's flash flood.

This is the portion of the street that runs between the Montana State Fund building and the Federal building.

According to a news release, damage to the asphalt has become visible as the soil underneath settles.

The city says so far this is the only roadway that has been identified as having extensive damage, and full extent of the damage may not be known for several weeks.

Crews are continuing to assess damage in other parts of the city and clean up debris that washed out of landscaping and mountainous areas south of town.

