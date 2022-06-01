Primary election ballot reminders

HELENA — Before the primary election next week, election officials want to remind the public that it is now likely too late now to mail your absentee ballot and if you want to ensure your vote is counted its best to drop your ballot off at a polling place or the County Election Office before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We asked voters to send us their ballots, preferably by dropping them off instead of mail. The post office is really good about making sure that the ballots are a high priority, but to ensure they make it to us by election day at 8:00 pm, we would rather they drop them off at our office. They can also go to their polling places and drop them off on election day till 8:00 pm," said Amy Reeves, Lewis and Clark County Treasurer and Recorder.

A few polling places around the Lewis and Clark County area are the Civic Center and the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Election officials moved the Canyon Creek Elementary School polling location for Precinct 28 to Jim Darcy Elementary School.

Election officials also moved the West Valley Fire Hall polling location for Precincts 3 and 10 to the exhibit hall at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

"A few places in the outlying areas in Lincoln and Augusta," said Reeves.

When filling out your ballot, ensure the bubble is filled in completely.

"We want to remind voters to go ahead and make sure they look at the backside of the ballot. There are a few initiatives on the backside or issues, so make sure that they see those," said Reeves.

The primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot come November.

To ensure you are registered at your current address, you can visit here.

Also, remember to bring your ID to a polling place, and late registration is available until June 6 at 12 p.m.

