Revive at 5 concert series brings together community to support local businesses

HELENA — Women’s Park in Helena was alive on Wednesday night for the final Revive at 5 of the summer season.

The annual summer concert series was rebranded this year with a focus on reviving community events.

“It was a revival, a revival due to COVID last year canceling our entire season, ” said Mike Rooney, Downtown Helena Operations Director.

The weekly event put on by Downtown Helena brought Montana bands, local food, and beer to Women's Park each Wednesday night in July and August.

Organizers say shining a light on local businesses is an important part of this year's events.

“Keeping it hyper-local, local bands, local beer, local food trucks, local nonprofits focus on helping local businesses out and getting them back on their feet,” said Rooney.

As the 2021 season closes, Downtown Helena organizers say this was a great year, despite heatwaves, smoke and even rain.

“I'm pretty happy we didn’t have to cancel a single one, and we had rain and we had the largest crowd during the season, I was blown away by how many people came and how many community members came to this event,” said Rooney.

Although Revive at 5 ended Wednesday night, Downtown Helena is offering a Septemberfest Soapbox derby on September 25t, and registration opens September 1.

