Royer takes top spot at Race to the Sky 2022

LINCOLN — With a time of two days, four hours, and 33 minutes, Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer is victorious again finishing the race just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Royer is now a six-time winner at the event winning the 300-mile event in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020 and the 500-mile event in 1994.

Royer, an Iditarod competitor as well, most recently took 13th at the event after two third-place finishes in 2019 and 2020.

Competitors in the 100-mile race finished on Sunday, those results can be found here.

Race to the Sky is Montana’s premier winter sporting event and is recognized as one of the most challenging sled dog races in the world, according to the race’s website.

The races were organized first as Montana’s Governor’s Cup Sled Dog Race in 1986 and they ran the first 500-mile race in February of that year. Since that year, Race to the Sky has been an Iditarod qualifier.