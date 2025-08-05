School bond supporters rally outside Helena High School

HELENA — It’s just over a month until Helena voters will decide whether they’re willing to support raising their property taxes to fund major improvement to three local schools.

On Monday morning, about 100 people gathered outside Helena High School, as Yes! for Helena Schools – the committee backing two proposed bond measures – held a rally.

“The time is now, vote yes!” those in attendance chanted.

In June, the Helena Public Schools board of trustees voted to put more than $280 million in bond issues before voters in a Sept. 9 election. They would pay for fully rebuilding Helena High and Kessler Elementary School and significantly renovating Capital High School.

Supporters said these current buildings are outdated, inadequate and under strain.

“Our school from roof to foundation is literally falling apart,” said Lauren Gustafson, a social studies teacher at Helena High. “It is time to ask ourselves what are we willing to do to give our students the learning environment that they deserve.”

Voters will start receiving their ballots in the mail later this month. They will consider the two bond issues separately – one for the elementary school district and one for the high school district, which also includes Wolf Creek and Canyon Creek.

The high school bond is much larger, and would increase property taxes by an estimated $220 a year on a $300,000 home. The elementary school bond would raise taxes by about $39 a year on a $300,000 home.

Ballots must be returned to the Lewis and Clark County elections office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 9.

As the election approaches, stay with MTN News for much more on the bond proposals.