Sonda Gaub of Helena Citizens’ Council announces campaign for mayor

HELENA — Sonda Gaub, a member of the Helena Citizens’ Council, has officially announced her 2025 candidacy for Mayor of Helena.

A Helena native, Gaub says she has a passion for being a voice for her neighbors. As an HCC member, she advocated for the passage of the city’s new Fire Station bond.

“I believe the government should work for the people—or it doesn’t work at all,” said Gaub. “I’ve lived the struggles families face here. I’ve listened, I’ve served, and I’m ready to act.”

In her candidacy announcement, Gaub said the pillars of her campaign are service, transparency, action, representation and stewardship. She wants to foster trust in local government, strengthen public safety, support small businesses, and restore respect for Helena’s voters.

“Sometimes, you have to roll up your sleeves and leave behind what doesn’t work,” said Gaub. “That’s how we make room for progress that truly serves our community.”

Gaub was born in Helena and grew up in Montana. Over the last two decades, she moved a number of times as her husband, Darin, took different postings in the military. In a 2021 interview with MTN, she describes herself as an educator who has worked at schools across the country and operated a small tutoring business.

Gaub previously ran to be Helena’s Mayor in 2021, but lost to current Mayor Wilmot Collins. Collins is not seeking re-election in 2025.

Helena commission seats are non-partisan. Candidate filing closes for Helena municipal elections on June 16.

