St. Peter's Health, Lewis and Clark Public Health offer tips to prevent COVID-19 during New Year celebrations

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health and St. Peter's Health are asking residents to stay safe and take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during New Year celebrations.

As of Tuesday the county has nine people hospitalized by the virus and fewer than 200 active cases. However, community transmission remains high by CDC standards.

In a news release, SPH Infectious Disease Specialist and Hospitalist Dr. Anne Anglim said, "Please follow all the basic precautions we've been talking about now for almost two years if you decide to gather with people outside your household. We know it can be hard to bow out of social activities around the New Year, but if you're feeling under the weather, please stay home unless seeking medical care or COVID-19 testing."

County health leaders offered these tips for staying safe:

Keep celebrations smaller. By keeping get-togethers smaller and surrounding themselves with friends and family at home, individuals are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19.

By keeping get-togethers smaller and surrounding themselves with friends and family at home, individuals are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19. We recommend wearing a mask when in public indoor spaces including grocery stores, gyms, and other places.

including grocery stores, gyms, and other places. If an individual becomes symptomatic, they should get tested. LCPH’s Community COVID-19 Testing Clinic is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary. For more information, please call 833-829-9219 or visit https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ and click on the ‘Testing/Contact Tracing’ tab.

LCPH’s Community COVID-19 Testing Clinic is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary. For more information, please call 833-829-9219 or visit https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ and click on the ‘Testing/Contact Tracing’ tab. SPH offers COVID-19 PCR testing by appointment for people experiencing symptoms or those who have been exposed. For more information visit www.sphealth.org/covidtesting.

People who test positive should immediately notify their primary care provider regardless of symptoms.

