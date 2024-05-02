St. Peter's Health opens new pharmacy at the north clinic

HELENA — St. Peter's Health celebrated the opening of a new pharmacy at the healthcare provider's north clinic on Wednesday.

Hospital leaders announced the pharmacy in November as an expansion of service aimed at creating more convenience for patients of the north clinic.

The new pharmacy will be open seven days a week. It will provide outpatient prescription services, patient medication counseling, drug information and some adult immunization.

The opening of the pharmacy follows several other expansions announced by St. Peter's Health recently.

Last month the hospital received more than $700,000 in grants to expand its forensic nursing program for victims of sexual and domestic assault; and in January, St. Peter's Health signed a lease agreement with Helena Public Schools for the Ray Bjork Learning Center. The hospital plans to use the building to expand the childcare program it offers to employees.

Dr. Todd Wampler, the president of the medical group says these projects show St. Peter's commitment to staff and community.

"We're dedicated to providing as many of those needs as we can, and not just for the patients but for our employees as well, our partners at St. Peter's Health," says Wampler, "Because we think if we can work together in that regard we think we are going to be able to provide for our community so much better."

The north clinic and pharmacy are at 3330 Ptarmigan Lane.

St. Peter's Health also plans to extend the hours of the pharmacy at its Broadway facility later this year.