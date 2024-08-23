St. Peter's Health set to open expanded Pete's Place in former elementary school

HELENA — St. Peter's Health will open its new Pete's Place Early Childhood Education Center on Monday.

The new center is located in the former Ray Bjork Learning Center.

The hospital leased the 22,000 sqft facility from Helena Public Schools after the school district chose to close the building.

St. Peter's Health has been renovating the building for the last six months, updating electrical and water systems, adding a fire suppression system and remodeling classrooms to improve safety and visibility.

Hospital leaders say the $3.6 million project is funded through a federal ARPA grant and private donations to the St. Peter's Health Foundation.

Pete's Place provides childcare and early childhood education to children of St. Peter's Health employees.

"I just think it's really amazing that the hospital offers this," says pharmacy tech Marilyn Handyside, "Its unheard of, you don't really hear 'hey we have a daycare you can use".

Handyside told MTN that she has two children who will be enrolled at Pete's Place this fall.

St. Peter's Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Lee told MTN that this project is a win, win, win. He says it helps employees secure childcare, helps the hospital recruit and retain healthcare workers for the Helena area and helps Helena Public School repurpose and empty building.

"You know its just a great opportunity to take a wonderful child care, early learning program that we have had for almost 40 years," says Lee, "and be able to expand its capacity by almost four times."

Pete's Place cares for infants up to pre-school age children.

St. Peter's Health expects to have 180 kids enrolled by the fall, and will eventually be able to increase enrollment to 240 kids within the next 18 months.

The program also plans to add after school care program in the future.

