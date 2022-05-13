Stamp Out Hunger for Helena Food Share

HELENA — May 14 is Stamp Out Hunger Day, a charity event that is put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers in the United States to make significant donations of food to organizations serving people in need.

At Helena Food Share the local carriers hope to raise 30,000 dollars which would give the food share over 60,000 pounds of food.

The event is simple people around Helena should have received an envelope in the mail for them to make a generous donation and then you can mail it back without postage.

Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day says this event originally was a food drive but this year the mail carriers chose to continue to do a ‘fund’ drive.

“Our letter carriers this year in keeping with the last couple of years they are doing a fund drive for HELENA FOOD SHARE and raise the money that will purchase to the number of pounds of food that have always been contributed by this community and Helena, so that’s the plan,” said Bruce Day.

You can also donate on the Helena Food Share’s website.

