Tower Hill residents react after fire forces them to flee homes

HELENA — More than 20 families were forced to flee their homes Tuesday morning after a fire burned a significant portion of the Tower Hill apartments in downtown Helena. Now the American Red Cross is housing them in the First Assembly of God in Helena.

“We heard the word fire and I grabbed my son Davy. Immediately I had I threw my shoes on and I was out the door. My wife, Carla, grabbed our cat and she was right behind me,” said Austin Jacobs, who was a resident at Tower Hill apartment complex for three years.

Firefighters from multiple agencies assisted in putting out an early morning fire at the Tower Hill apartments in downtown Helena, they were dispatched to 24 S. Ewing just before 2:15 a.m.

He says he and his family were woken up by knocks on the door and realized the complex was on fire.

“I mean we were dead asleep, you know. Some Good Samaritan ran up and down the apartment complex beating on doors. But we never found out who it was,” said Jacobs.

Another resident Kolter Wilmot had just gotten home from fire duty with the army.

“I was kind of, just shocked because it was 2:00 AM and I'm like I seriously hope I wake up from this It's like one of those weird dreams,” said Wilmot.

First responders arrived on-scene and supplied help to residents that had their world turned upside down so early Tuesday morning.

“One of the police officers was pulling dollar bills out of his own pocket to make sure we had of water out of the vending machines,” said Jacobs.

“I’m glad it's over with. I do have to say the fire people and like police they did a phenomenal job,” said Allen Shaffee, a three-year resident of the apartment complex.

Despite the tearful morning and long day, displaced residents are doing their best to stay positive.

“You can't really change too much of what happens you just try your best thing to have a good attitude about it,” said Wilmot.

No further details have been released about the cause of the fire,

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area has been posting updates for items needed by those displaced.

